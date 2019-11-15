Police activates Cyclone Response Operations as TC Yasa moves closer

The Police Force had its final briefing today to map out their Tropical Cyclone Yasa Emergency Operations.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says a number of officers have been deployed with necessary resources for Cyclone response.

ACP Khan says Police officers have been reminded to reassess, prepare and protect as they work through the category five cyclone.

“We have our manpower and vehicles that are on standby not only here but in all other Divisions and they are prepared and they are working closely with the EOCs that have been activated and the NDMO office that has been activated and we got Police officers that are connected with that at our situation room at the Police Command Coordination Centre that is activated as well”

ACP Khan says additional resources include body cameras and diving gear should there be a need for water rescue.

With COVID-19 curfew restrictions still in place, ACP Khan says checkpoints will be erected when needed.

“Curfew will continue that is the directive from the government that will be in place but we will be monitoring the weather situation closely in terms of the checkpoints that will be out there as we will need to also see the safety of our officers as well.”

ACP Khan has also warned criminal elements who may want to take advantage of the bad weather.

“We know that there would be offenders that will be out there that will take advantage of the opportunity, the weather out there but we have plans in place and deployments that will be out on the ground and will be surge in operations from tonight as you will be able to see more number of officers covering for the safety and security of people out there.”

Police is urging members of the public to make work easier for them by staying home and adhering to all weather precautionary measures.