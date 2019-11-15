Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
TC Yasa continues to head our way|Weather to worsen tonight says Atalifo|Police activates Cyclone Response Operations as TC Yasa moves closer|Fijians told to expect electricity supply disruptions|Funds available for TC Yasa emergency costs: Sayed-Khaiyum|Fijians in flood prone areas not taking any risks|People of Vuna in Taveuni prepare for TC Yasa|Businesses in Labasa have begun preparations for TC Yasa|Limited bus services from tonight says FBOA|All sea services to cease from midnight|Over 600,000 people to be affected by TC Yasa|TC Yasa to pass through Bligh Waters|NFA stands ready to assist Fijians|TC Yasa could be as strong as TC Winston|Cabinet discusses possible curfew times|Bus and Taxi commuters urged to plan their trips|Roads closed in the North|Shipping services halted|Matacawalevu villagers prepare for the worst|Residents in flood prone areas take precaution|Villagers in Vanua Levu urged to dismount solar panels|Developers advised to dismantle equipment|Christmas in the City on hold|Nadi residents prepare for TC Yasa|TC Yasa intensifies to category five system|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Police activates Cyclone Response Operations as TC Yasa moves closer

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 16, 2020 4:49 pm

The Police Force had its final briefing today to map out their Tropical Cyclone Yasa Emergency Operations.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says a number of officers have been deployed with necessary resources for Cyclone response.

ACP Khan says Police officers have been reminded to reassess, prepare and protect as they work through the category five cyclone.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have our manpower and vehicles that are on standby not only here but in all other Divisions and they are prepared and they are working closely with the EOCs that have been activated and the NDMO office that has been activated and we got Police officers that are connected with that at our situation room at the Police Command Coordination Centre that is activated as well”

ACP Khan says additional resources include body cameras and diving gear should there be a need for water rescue.

With COVID-19 curfew restrictions still in place, ACP Khan says checkpoints will be erected when needed.

“Curfew will continue that is the directive from the government that will be in place but we will be monitoring the weather situation closely in terms of the checkpoints that will be out there as we will need to also see the safety of our officers as well.”

ACP Khan has also warned criminal elements who may want to take advantage of the bad weather.

“We know that there would be offenders that will be out there that will take advantage of the opportunity, the weather out there but we have plans in place and deployments that will be out on the ground and will be surge in operations from tonight as you will be able to see more number of officers covering for the safety and security of people out there.”

Police is urging members of the public to make work easier for them by staying home and adhering to all weather precautionary measures.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.