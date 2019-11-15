Home

Australia to provide $4.5m humanitarian relief

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 24, 2020 7:21 am

The Australian Government will provide $4.5m in humanitarian relief to assist Fijians who suffered the devastation of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne says His Majesty’s Australian Ship (HMAS) Adelaide will be deployed to provide immediate assistance to the thousands of affected Fijians.

Payne who is set to arrive in Fiji next week says the Pacific region has endured a lot with intensifying cyclones and the shared challenge of COVID-19.

The Australian Foreign Minister assures that the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief effort will be taken in accordance with the COVID-19 measures.

As part of the humanitarian assistance, the members of the Australian Army’s 6th Engineering Support Regiment will assist local authorities to clear debris and repair critical infrastructures.

The $4.5m relief package includes building materials, tents, medical supplies, solar lighting, hygiene kits and education supplies.

