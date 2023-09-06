Taxi driver to front court for allegedly raping tourist

[File Photo]

A 32-year-old taxi driver from Navua has been arrested and charged with allegedly raping a tourist at a resort in Pacific Harbor last month.

The accused is charged with two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault.

It is alleged that an incident happened at the resort beachside following a drinking party.

He was produced in the Navua Magistrates Court late last month.

The 32-year-old is due for another court appearance today.