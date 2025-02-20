Tax on suki under consideration

[File Photo]

The government is considering the possibility of introducing a tax on suki in the upcoming budget.

This consideration follows the suki industry’s valuation of approximately $12 million in 2012.

During the State of the Economy Breakfast Talanoa, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad stated that some subsistence farmers are growing suki and selling it in local markets.

He adds ongoing discussions are focused on whether or not to include these farmers in the tax net.

Prasad states that, even with a potential tax increase, demand for suki would likely remain steady, making it a reliable source of revenue for the government.

He says like taxes on tobacco and alcohol, such measures are typically seen as effective revenue streams.

