Tavua calls out hiring at Vatukoula Mine

Vatukoula Gold Mine.

Residents in Tavua are demanding answers over the growing number of foreign workers at the Vatukoula Gold Mine.

Many believe qualified Fijians are being overlooked for jobs they are skilled to do.

Resident Satish Sharma said the practice was unfair and wants the government to act.

Article continues after advertisement

“So I request the government of the day that give the employment opportunity for the citizens of this country first rather than getting the people from overseas to the foreign employees to this country.”

In response, Acting Permanent Secretary for Employment Atish Kumar said hiring of foreign workers was only allowed when there are no local talents available

“I think from what I know of course is that if only when we don’t have local talents available then they can come in, the foreign workers.”

Kumar adds that tighter checks are being carried out to strengthen accountability in the recruitment system.

The government is now reviewing the concerns raised by Tavua residents as it looks to safeguard local jobs while addressing industry needs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.