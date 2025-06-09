Taskforce to ensure no price gouging after VAT cut

[File Photo]

A National Price Monitoring Taskforce will be established to safeguard consumer interests.

The taskforce will be responsible for ensuring that the tax and duty reductions are properly implemented by retailers and that consumers see the benefits of these changes in real terms.

This initiative will bring together key enforcement agencies, including the Consumer Council of Fiji, the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission, and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

Article continues after advertisement

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says a major highlight of the 2025-26 national budget is the reduction of Value Added Tax to 12.5 percent – a move set to ease financial pressures across the economy.

However, Shandil highlights that for a long time, when VAT was increased, retailers were quick to pass on the added cost to consumers.

Yet, she states that when taxes are reduced, those savings are not always reflected on the shelves; instead, they’re often absorbed as extra profit.

Shandil states that the Price Monitoring Taskforce will now ensure that there is no complacency.

Shandil adds they will be working shoulder-to-shoulder with their counterparts at FCCC, FRCS, and the Ministry to strictly monitor retail pricing.

Shandil stresses that Fijians deserve to feel the full benefit of these decisions, and they will ensure that happens.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.