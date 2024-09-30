Targeted subsidy program to boost rice production

The government is focused on providing direct, targeted support to rice farmers to boost production and improve their livelihoods, says Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Biman Prasad.

Speaking at the launch of the fertilizer and weedicide subsidy program in Tabia, Vanua Levu, Professor Prasad states that this will streamline assistance, making it more effective and accessible to farmers.

He says the government has provided direct funding to Fiji Rice Limited to ensure that subsidies on fertilizers and weedicides reach farmers without unnecessary delays.

“For the first time, we have allocated $287,500 in the 2024-2025 budget to Fiji Rice Limited directly so that Fiji Rice Limited is in direct contact with the farmers because the company understands they are involved and they are engaged with you. And that is why we feel they will be much more efficient.”

Professor Prasad says the subsidy program is not only a means to help farmers cut down on operational costs but also a step toward encouraging responsible farming practices.

“This year, $150,000 has been allocated as a rice planting grant, and this is to support rice farmers by subsidizing planting costs and increasing productivity. Fiji Rice Limited and the Ministry of Agriculture will work in partnership with farmers to implement this program.”

The Deputy Prime Minister is also urging farmers to adopt modern agricultural techniques and make the most of the subsidies provided, highlighting the importance of timing and climate-resilient strategies.