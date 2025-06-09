Tanoa International unveils $20m upgrade

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi has officially reopened following a major $20 million refurbishment.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the investment indicates strong confidence in Fiji’s tourism industry.

Speaking at the relaunch last night, Rabuka commended the Reddy Group and Tanoa Hotels for their bold commitment.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

“This property here in Nadi stands as a symbol of confidence in Fiji’s tourism sector. The Tanoa International Hotel has undergone a major refurbishment investment of over FJ $20 million, a bold commitment that speaks volumes about the trust placed in our economy and the future of our hospitality industry.”

Rabuka also highlighted Tanoa Hotels’ contribution to local employment.

“They are not only creating jobs, they are building careers. This approach strengthens local capacity, it fosters loyalty and ensures long-term sustainability within the community they serve. It is a model that reflects partnership and shared prosperity. “

Tanoa Hotels Managing Director, Rohit Reddy, says the upgrade represents years of planning.

“Our commitment is to continue redefining hospitality in Fiji by creating spaces where culture, comfort, and connection flourish for generations to come. We do also have exciting plans ahead for the Tanoa Waterfront in Lautoka and Tanoa Plaza in Suva.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The extensive upgrade includes the transformation of key public areas such as the main lobby, reception, restaurant, Mint Coffee Lounge, pool area, and conference facilities.

The remaining works including two conference rooms and the new Bula Bar are expected to be completed by March next year.

