Talks continue on Pryde’s extradition

Christopher Pryde

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption’s Acting Commissioner, Lavi Rokoika, this morning informed the court that they have yet to receive a response from the Attorney-General’s office regarding the extradition proceedings against the Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde.

FICAC Acting Commissioner Lavi Rokoika informed the Suva Magistrates’ Court that she has spoken with the Attorney General about this matter, and he has yet to get back to her.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad stated that Diplomatic processes have to take its due course.

Prasad noted that FICAC is still liaising with the AG’s office, as all related documents and disclosures were handed over to them.

The matter will be called again on the 3rd November.

Pryde is facing two counts of abuse of office and two alternative counts of causing a loss and obtaining a financial advantage charges.

The charges relate to allegations that he approved and received payments he was not entitled to during his tenure as DPP.

