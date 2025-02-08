Taking down harmful websites priority: Kamikamica

[ FilePhoto ]

The Anti-Pornography Taskforce has made it clear that taking down harmful websites is a priority.

Communications Minister and Chair of the Anti-Pornography Taskforce, Manoa Kamikamica says discussions are underway about the legal capabilities required to act swiftly.

The US national Center for Missing and Exploited Children received 3638 suspected reports of child exploitation material from Fiji in 2023.

Kamikamica stresses that there is a need for tighter regulation and greater compliance from telecommunication providers to ensure the safety of Fijians online.

“I’m hoping in the not-too-distant future there’ll be some action around these matters. It’s a work in progress and we certainly are keen to take down sites when necessary. Telegram has been touted as one app that’s of major concern because of the type of trafficking that’s happening on it or material that’s trafficked on it.”

Director Children Arieta Tagivetaua says the Department is also taking a strong stance against the exploitation of minors.

“We have to ensure that we have a tight legislative framework to ensure that our children, our vulnerable, are protected. So at the moment we are working on a strategy and a work plan to see what we can prioritize this year and next year.”

She is also calling on the public to remain vigilant and report any instances of exploitation or harmful content to the appropriate authorities.