Tabuya urges police to support proposal in bill

Minister for Children Lynda Tabuya argued that increasing the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 will ease the workload for the Fiji Police Force.

The Minister’s response comes as the police have taken their stance, saying they disagree with this proposal in the Child Care and Protection Bill, fearing it will only result in more children taking advantage of the law and committing crimes.

In response, Tabuya claims that the bill’s proposal is a diversion that allows children to participate in rehabilitation programs rather than enter the criminal justice system.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police Crimes Mesake Waqa claims that if the proposed bill becomes law, the Fiji Police Force envisions a future where children will no longer be afraid to commit crimes.

“This change could result in an increase in juvenile crimes as young offenders operate without fear and legal repercussion, consequently this could lead to youth in-criminality and also a challenge to our crime prevention.”

The Children Minister on the other hand, challenges the stance of the police, claiming that the way it is now, more children will end up in prison without being given the proper support.

“What the child bill is proposing is that when a child is presented to the police station between the ages of 10 to 14 there is a diversion program. That child is diverted from the Police Force handling them and to a program that will help them rehabilitate. Right now when children are presented they are put in the juvenile centre and are incarcerated, that does nothing for them.”

Tabuya is hoping that the police will change their stance and support the bill, claiming it is for the good of Fijian children.

“There are some members of the Fiji Police Force that don’t agree but I think once we move into operationalizing the bills and we provide the support program or the capacity building for the Fiji Police Force to be able to handle these cases, I think they will be enlightened and they will come on board in terms of the evidence that’s available and also the programs to really look at taking care of our children.”

In response to another comment by the police saying that children are very aware of what they do because of technological advancement, the Minister for Children says children’s access to technology is unregulated, and this cannot be held against them.

Tabuya asserts that the prison system is overcrowded, and the majority of inmates are repeat offenders, due to the lack of a diversion program when they first entered at a young age.