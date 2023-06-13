Tabuya condemns the sharing of dead boy’s video

The Minister for Children, Lynda Tabuya, is deeply concerned with the posting and sharing of a boy who was a victim in a fatal car accident in Rakiraki.

Tabuya says the Ministry condemns such postings, which are disrespectful to the victims and their families.

She adds that the posting of such pictures could cause psychological trauma to the victim’s family members as well as any social media users these gruesome videos are forwarded to.

Tabuya is urging all social media users to stop this inhumane act.

She says Fiji is built on the foundations of love and is pleading with people to assist those who are in danger or in need of help.