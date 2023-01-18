Tabuya acknowledges India’s support

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya, has expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its generous assistance.

Tabuya met with Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan this afternoon at the Ministry’s headquarters in Suva.

She praised the Indian government for facilitating training for rural Fijian women as solar engineers at the Barefoot College in India, as well as for donating sewing machines.

Tabuya believes that the availability of women’s economic empowerment programs and technical assistance for identified women’s groups are positive steps for the ministry and the people of Fiji.

Karthigeyan briefed the Minister on the Indian government’s programs for developing and strengthening women’s skills, and stated that India is honoured to contribute to Fiji’s nation-building efforts.