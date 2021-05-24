Swimming trip turns into tragedy

A seven-year-old child is the country’s latest drowning victim.

The victim, a student from Suva, was visiting relatives in Nasivi, Vatukoula where the alleged incident occurred yesterday afternoon.

Police say the child allegedly accompanied his 11-year-old cousin for a swim without informing anyone.

The 11-year-old sought assistance from relatives after the victim disappeared while swimming.

The victim was found lying motionless near the river bank, and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

He was rushed to the Tavua Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police investigation continues.

The drowning death toll currently stands at 35 compared to 40 for the same period last year.