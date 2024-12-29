Suva nightclub brawl under investigation

[Source: File Photo - Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police have launched an investigation into a brawl that erupted outside a popular nightclub in Suva.

The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu confirms that the Central Division police team is actively pursuing the case and rounding up those involved.

He further states that police officers provided assistance to those injured and ensured that they were transported to the hospital for medical care.

The Police is expected to question the staffs who were on duty last night from the nightclubs along that road.