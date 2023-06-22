Sustainable landscape plot to help restore land

The villagers of Nawailevu in Bua have embarked on a journey to help restore their land that was used for bauxite mining over the last decade.

This is through the implementation of a sustainable landscape plot, which has been cultivated with fruits, vegetables, root crops, and trees.

Spokesperson Vilikesa Kaidawa says the initiative will improve the livelihood of their present and future generations.

“The aim is to teach us sustainable management of land. Especially for the iTaukei, as we are used to cultivation for consumption. This initiative aims to help provide food on the table and earn a living for families. The sustainable landscape plot will entirely benefit the villagers.”



Spokesperson Vilikesa Kaidawa.

Kaidawa says the sustainable landscape plot is 100 percent organic, which will help reduce the carbon footprint and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The village has committed 15 acres of land for this project.

The village has partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture, Live and Learn, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, and other organizations on the initiative.

Xinfa Aurum Exploration Fiji Limited leased 165 acres of land owned by Nawailevu Village in Bua to carry out bauxite mining from 2011 to 2018.