Suspended officers granted bail

Suspended police officers, Kaushik Rattan and Shivnesh Kumar have been granted bail by the Labasa Magistrate Court today.

The two are charged with one count each of attempted rape and appeared before Magistrate Bimsara Jagodage.

The two have been released under strict conditions.

The court has ordered them to reside in Malawai Settlement in Dreketi and maintain a 500-meter distance from the complainant.

The two accused have also been ordered not to commit any other offence and to surrender their travel documents.

The matter will be called again on September 25th for a plea hearing.