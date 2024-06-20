Suspects in $20,000 Toorak robbery further remanded

[File Photo]

Two men who allegedly stole $20,000 in Toorak in Suva last month have been further remanded.

It’s alleged that the two aged 31 and 24 respectively grabbed a box containing the earnings for a shipping service company from a 59-year-old man on the afternoon of the 30th of May 2024, and fled the scene in a car.

The two men were later arrested and charged by the Totogo Police Station.

They are charged with one count of Aggravated Robbery each.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court where it will be called on the 1st of next month.