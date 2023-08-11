Suspect arrested for alleged meth possession

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

K9 Tiny and the joint operations team of Police and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service yesterday conducted a successful raid at Vunidakua Settlement, in Cunningham Stage 4.

The team was able to seize white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

A suspect has been taken into custody as the investigation continues.

Police say the joint K9 team will also be out this weekend supporting operations in anticipation of the spillover of nightlife activities into residential areas.