Survey to track cost of living trends

Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive, Kemueli Naiqama, has confirmed that the 2025-26 Household Income and Expenditure Survey will go beyond measuring the poverty line by also reviewing the Consumer Price Index.

Naiqama states that the initiative aims to provide a clearer understanding of household purchasing patterns by gathering detailed data on family expenditures. This approach will help authorities track changes in the cost of living and refine future policy decisions.

He adds that to support these objectives, they have commenced workshops to train supervisors who will lead field officers and enumerators in collecting accurate and comprehensive data from households nationwide.

Naiqama says that identifying these trends is vital as it helps the government and relevant authorities make informed decisions regarding social welfare programs and economic support measures.

“We will put them all together in a basket and look at the calorie levels so they are safe for sustainable purposes. With the National Food Nutrition Group, they will help us decide which goods to include in the basket.”

Naiqama adds that they are carefully distributing the supervisors and enumerators according to the population size in each area to ensure that the data collection process is efficient and comprehensive.

He adds that the 2025-26 Household Income and Expenditure Survey will commence in March and conclude in February next year.