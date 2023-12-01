Surge in diarrheal cases

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu

The Ministry of Health has raised alarms over a notable rise in cases of acute watery diarrhea across the country.

Recent reports indicate a significant increase, with over 1000 cases reported this year compared to 846 cases documented in the previous year.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu further reveals a concerning escalation in overall diarrhea cases, reaching over 52,000 cases this year as opposed to 33,647 cases reported last year.

Despite these alarming figures, Dr. Lalabalavu highlights a somewhat positive note, confirming a decrease in pediatric admissions related to diarrhea over the years.

“We are again monitoring, treating, and trying to reduce the severity of the disease.”

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring and responding to this spike in diarrheal cases, implementing strategies to address and manage the growing public health concern.