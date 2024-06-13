Support systems strengthened to combat truancy

The Ministry of Education is stepping up efforts to address truancy and improve student well-being across the country.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca says they are committed to supporting students and fostering a positive educational environment.

She says they have established counseling hubs in all four divisions, staffed by divisional counselors.

The PS adds that 33 teachers have undergone counseling training, with plans to transition these individuals to full-time counseling roles.

“In the next financial year, we want these people to be full-time counselors. The plan is four divisional counselors, nine district counselors, the remaining balance about 18, 17, to then be put to our large boarding schools, in addition to the chaplain , and then hotspots where there’s a lot of use, put additional counselors in those district offices.”

Kuruleca says to combat truancy and drug use, the ministry has implemented several strategies, including close collaboration with parents and police.

She says they continue to encourage heads of schools to monitor student attendance and identify any issues at home that may be contributing to absences.

The PS adds they are also conducting monthly zoom meetings with all 1,200 schools to discuss best practices and provide support.