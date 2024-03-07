Support for women wanting to pursue construction

[File Photo]

A total of 350 scholarship opportunities for engineering and construction are available for students planning to pursue these fields.

Associate Dean for Technical and Vocational Education and Training at the Fiji National University, Vasenai Kereni stresses that there is a lack of support given to women wishing to pursue a construction or trade field.

During the Women in Construction and Trade Event (WICAT), Kereni says that women need to be encouraged to pursue this male-dominated field and grow into role models for the next generation of women in construction.

Kereni says that with different scholarships being handed out, women should utilize them to excel in their fields.

“The government is giving TVET scholarships, so I would like us to be role models for those women or girls who want to study in male-dominated programs.”

Through actively supporting women in construction, a more inclusive industry can be formed to empower women to become leaders in the engineering and construction fields.