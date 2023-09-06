Supermarkets found selling expired Items

The Consumer Council of Fiji has found four supermarkets in the greater Suva area selling expired products.

Even more alarming for the Council was the deliberate tampering with product labels by one prominent supermarket in Suva city, which removed expiry dates and left behind ink residue.

These discoveries were made during a fresh round of snap surveillance conducted on September 5th.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says this blatant violation of ethical standards and food safety regulations raises serious concerns regarding consumer health and well-being.

Shandil says the fact that four supermarkets were found retailing expired products, with one removing expiry dates, is extremely concerning.

She adds this was discovered on the very first day of snap surveillances, indicating a systemic issue which may be becoming a common practice in our marketplace.

Apart from issuing warnings, the Council engaged relevant municipal councils for further enforcement against these supermarkets.