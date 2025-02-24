Summit aims to tackle child abuse and neglect

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and UNICEF have launched the first-ever Pacific Child Wellbeing Summit, aiming to strengthen child protection systems and improve children’s welfare across the region.

The summit aligns with the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and brings together leaders from 17 Pacific nations, including Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, and Australia.

Discussions will focus on safeguarding children from violence, abuse, and neglect while ensuring they have opportunities to thrive.

Article continues after advertisement

PIF Secretary-General Baron Waqa says investing in children is crucial for the region’s future, emphasizing that their well-being cannot be left to chance.

A final report from the summit will outline key recommendations and guide future policies, including next year’s Pacific Regional Council for Early Childhood Development Forum.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link