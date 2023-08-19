Student’s violent behaviors a concern

[File Photo]

Indiscipline and violent student behaviours continue to arise in various schools.

The Fiji Teachers Union made this observation and is calling on parents, guardians, and teachers to assist in this.

General Secretary Muniappa Gounder says more robust and effective approaches to dealing with such situations are needed.

Article continues after advertisement

The Union GS is encouraging more teacher-parental engagement and dialogue sessions.

“We counsel them at home; we teach them, as parents we are first teachers, and we must teach them the good values that they need to possess. And when they are sent to school, parents must make a point of getting in touch with the school’s head or other teachers in their schools so that they get firsthand information as to the behaviour of their children in the school.”

Gounder also emphasized the urgency of identifying and solving issues at the grassroots level before they intensify.

“If there is any form of misbehaviour, the teachers and the parents can get together to find a solution to that problem. When the problem is small, once the problem becomes big, then it is really difficult to get a solution for the same.”

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry confirmed that teachers undergo training to handle such situations.

Also, a Scouts Camp was organized at Nehru Memorial Primary School on Friday to boost the shared responsibility of parents, guardians, and teachers in guiding students towards the right path.