Students lead the way in coastal protection

Students from Veiuto Primary School yesterday took action to protect Fiji’s coastline. They planted over 1,000 mangrove seedlings along the Nasese Foreshore.

Forty-eight final-year students led the initiative, joined by parents and teachers, to safeguard the shoreline they have grown up knowing.

Head Teacher Ken Kafoa said this was the school’s first mangrove planting but marks the start of many more to come.

“As you can see, we live alongside the seashore and it has always been something of a discussion, something that we thought that one day we will do something to improve our seashore. But we do not expect the massive support in regards to this concept and we are so happy that other ministries and NGOs are coming in to assist us with this project.”

Kafoa notes that the project demonstrates that learning extends beyond the classroom and can be applied in meaningful ways.

The initiative comes as Fiji and other Small Island Developing States continue UN climate negotiations to protect their future from rising seas.

The effort is supported by the Ministry of Forestry and Macblue, ensuring the planting is more than a school project but a collective step in fighting climate change.

