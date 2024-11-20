Students impacted by accident given necessary support

[Source: Supplied]

The Education Ministry has initiated an emergency protocol to assist families whose children were involved in a tragic accident at Navuniyasi Village Saumakia Junction in Naitasiri on Monday.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says additionally, the Ministry officials are assessing the circumstances surrounding the accident to enhance the safety measures in schools and during school-related activities.

Seventeen students of Naitasiri Secondary School were involved in an accident on Monday morning, They sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged the same day.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro is urging all stakeholders on the importance of safety awareness and vigilance in school-related events.



Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro

He says parents, guardians, teachers and students should remain informed and proactive in prioritising safety to prevent future incidents.

The Minister states that this unfortunate accident serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the strength of the Fijian community.



[Source: Supplied]

He says the affected students were provided lunch by the school at the Vunidawa Hospital Conference Room and Psychosocial Support was also provided by Substance Abuse Advisory Council Counsellors.

Radrodro states that the teachers were also present at the hospital to provide moral support.

Another session of Psychosocial Support was provided by SAAC Counsellors yesterday for the affected students at Nakorosule Village Community Hall.

Radrodro adds that at this point in time, no information can be released on the details about the probable cause of the accident, as police officers are still conducting investigations.

Compassionate Pass for the students will be activated following the necessary reports and recommendations from the Sub Divisional Medical Officer Naitasiri and the Head of School.

Moreover, Radrodro says that based on the Police and Medical Report, the Head of School will assist the affected students, parents and guardians to fill and lodge claims with Accident Compensation Commission Fiji accordingly.