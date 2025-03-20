Strengthening support network is vital

In a bid to address the growing issue of drug abuse in Fiji, efforts are underway to enhance support services for those struggling with addiction.

Lifeline Fiji is working to establish group supervision and therapy programs aimed at providing a structured and supportive environment for individuals battling substance abuse.

The initiative also seeks to involve those who have overcome addiction, allowing them to share their experiences and mentor others on the path to recovery.

Lifeline Fiji Chief Executive Jeremaia Merekula says by fostering a sense of community and shared experience, this approach aims to create a stronger support system for individuals facing drug-related challenges.

“But one of the things that we’ve been doing is that we’ve been going around to raise awareness on the impact of drugs in communities and how can it affect your mental health and mental health issues.”

Merekula says that they are considering having group therapies on drug rehabilitation.

One of the things that we’ve seen is that we have a lot of positive champions who have come on board to be part of this journey. Down the line, this is something that we will try to look into, especially in the Suva Nausori area, having group therapies on drug rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, having a strong support system for officers is essential to providing backup and assistance for counsellors.

Lifeline Fiji holds a monthly group supervision session with Lifeline Australia to ensure its counsellors receive the necessary support and care.

