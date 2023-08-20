Strengthening response capacity a priority: Ditoka

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka.

The coalition government, through the National Disaster Management Office, is committed to strengthening its response capacity and risk-informed development for all Fijians.

This was highlighted by Minister Sakiasi Ditoka while marking World Humanitarian Day last week.

He says they are working on identifying challenges, finding solutions, and strengthening going forward.

Article continues after advertisement

Ditoka also emphasized the importance of inclusivity.

“We make the needs of groups most at risk, including persons with disabilities, the elderly, women, and children, central to humanitarian action and our first priority today. Let us reaffirm our commitment to the principles of humanitarian action: impartiality, neutrality, independence, and humanity.”

He also states that they are currently focusing on solidifying their overall integrated approaches and coordination mechanisms.

The Minister is also calling for collaborative efforts in preparedness for emergency situations to address urgent humanitarian requirements in times of crisis.