Stolen taxi found in Lautoka

Police have arrested a 25-year-old car wash worker from Narere after he was found driving a stolen taxi in Lautoka.

The incident began on Friday morning when a 42-year-old man left his taxi at a Narere car wash for cleaning. He returned later to find the vehicle missing. The matter was reported at the Nasinu Police Station and alerts were sent to all stations.

The stolen taxi was recovered last night at a roadblock near the Lomolomo Community Post in Lautoka. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Police confirmed the man was escorted back to Suva this morning and handed over to officers in Nasinu. Investigations are ongoing.

