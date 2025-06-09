Stigma fuels online crime impunity

[Photo: FILE]

Stigma surrounding the reporting of online crimes continues to hinder investigations, leaving many offenders unpunished.

Fiji Police Force Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Director Serupepeli Neiko says this is a major challenge facing the police in tackling online crime.

He notes that while victims lodge an initial report, many become hesitant when asked to provide a formal statement.

Neiko says police cannot proceed with investigations without an official statement outlining the details of the incident.

“When we get back to them, they say they need some time to think it over, and it can take at least a month or even three months. Some are simply not ready to give their statements.”

Online Safety Commission Commissioner Filipe Batiwale echoed these concerns, describing stigma as a major obstacle in addressing online crime.

Batiwale highlighted that many victims feel ashamed to present their photo identification or openly explain the emotional and psychological distress they have experienced. As a result, crucial details needed to support investigations are often withheld.

Both Batiwale and Neiko are urging victims of online crime to come forward and cooperate fully, emphasizing that formal statements are essential to ensuring justice is served and perpetrators are brought before the law.

