State alleges FEO was exploited for political gain

The State has told the High Court that the Fijian Elections Office was used for political greed in the past.

This was the prosecution’s position as Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Nancy Tikoisuva presented opening arguments in the trial of former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem this morning.

The case was brought forward by the current Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, who is the complainant.

Tikoisuva alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum signed a deed of variation for Saneem, which led to irregular benefits.

Mataiciwa, the first prosecution witness, testified that Director of Corporate Services Sanjeshwar Ram alerted her to discrepancies in the Deed of Variation.

She said there were two deeds with similar content, but one contained additional provisions and clauses, bearing Saneem’s signature.

She referred the matter to the Acting Legal Manager, Mesake Dawai, who confirmed that a tax reimbursement payout of $55,794 had been made to the former Supervisor of Elections.

Mataiciwa then sought clarification from the Office of the President through its secretary, Kiti Temo, but was informed via email that no such approval had been granted. She subsequently filed a police complaint.

She also told the court that she chose not to lodge the matter with FICAC, citing a lack of confidence in the institution, adding that previous complaints from the Elections Office were often met with delays and no formal acknowledgments.

At one point, the presiding judge cautioned that no one should be maligned in court without being given an opportunity to respond.

Mohammed Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit, while Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum faces a charge of abuse of office.

The trial continues this afternoon.

