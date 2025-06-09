St Bedes embraces sustainable farming

Saint Bede’s College has embraced sustainable farming as part of its agriculture program, giving students hands-on experience in growing fresh produce and generating revenue..

The project, which started last May, has sold crops and provided over 1,000 meals for boarding students using fresh vegetables from the garden.

Teacher Masina Petueli says the initiative is helping students gain practical skills and promoting healthy eating habits.

“We have been using inorganic fertilizers, and the soil is really exhausted, so we are so thankful to the agriculture department for supplying us with the compost, and we continue to request and ask for your support.”

Petueli adds the school garden also grows long beans, lettuce, cabbage, cucumber and eggplant.

She adds they plan to expand the project while maintaining crops that survived the holiday break, ensuring students gain both education and nutrition from the garden.

