Speight, Stevens not a threat to national stability

Shane Stevens [left], George Speight [middle] and the Great Council of Chief Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula

The Great Council of Chiefs Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula has expressed confidence that George Speight and Shane Stevens pose no threat to Fiji’s stability following their release.

He emphasized the importance of giving individuals the opportunity to reform and reintegrate into society.

Ratu Viliame states that people need time and space to move on with their lives while advocating for a balanced approach to rehabilitation.

The GCC Chair believes that neither individual has any interest in taking actions that could disrupt the country’s peace.

“If you’ve spent a day in jail for having done something wrong, let alone 24 years, to come out of that, and you go out of that and do something to try and repeat or threaten the peace in the country, I think that person should be taken to St. Giles instead of being taken to the station.”

Addressing concerns surrounding George Speight’s release, Ratu Viliame clarified that Speight was not granted a full pardon but was released under strict conditions.

He says one of the terms imposed is intended to prevent any form of incitement.

Ratu Viliame has reassured the public that there is no cause for fear or alarm regarding the release of either Speight or Stevens.

He believes that both men should now focus on spending time with their families and moving forward with their lives without drawing unnecessary attention or concern.