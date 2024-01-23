Something is wrong with my email says Radrodro

Ousted Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Ousted Education Minister Aseri Radrodro maintains that he became aware of his dismissal from others.

When asked about formal notification, as stated by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Radrodro clarified that he learned about it through individuals who informed him via social media.

When pressed about receiving an email regarding his dismissal, Radrodro suggested that there might be an issue with his email.

“Like I said I am not aware of the decision until some people send me on social media, I don’t access my official email, with the gov.net email.”

Radrodro says he was at an FTA meeting when his dismissal unfolded.