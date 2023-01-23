Solo-Mums Project introduces evangelism programme

Solo-Mums Project Manager, Esita Karanavatu.

Solo-Mums Project has implemented an evangelism programme, as a component of their community outreach programme for this year.

Project Manager, Esita Karanavatu says as a Christian organization, this is one of their areas of focus – to also provide spiritual empowerment.

Karanavatu says they will target our youth population in this programme.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think a lot of the social problems we are going through, we need to be targeting our young people and with us – our strength will come from spiritual empowerment of our young people.”

The programme aims to mentor youth to develop strong moral reasoning, resist negative social forces, and work together for a better society.

It will also train peer educators to be ambassadors of the programme in their own communities.