Solesolevaki framework to assist villages

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is working in collaboration with the villages of Vuya in the Bua Province to help fight poverty.

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs Pita Tagicakirewa and the iTaukei Trust Fund CEO Aisake Taito visited the village on Tuesday with the idea of empowering the youths by helping establish their project.

According to the PS, the iTaukei Trust Fund will be providing training for the youths on running cooperative businesses.

The Youths are working on establishing a bakery and a farm as part of the cooperative.



The Permanent Secretary is reminding the youths that the solesolevaki framework is the solution to mitigate poverty.