Sole Fintech plans to reach 100k investors

Digital financial platform Sole Fintech is growing quickly, having already signed up over 31,000 customers.

The company plans to add more than 80,000 by the end of the year.

The platform has processed over $24 million in transactions so far, reflecting strong confidence from its users.

Sole Fintech Chief Executive Mereia Volavola says the company aims to reach 100,000 investors by year-end, highlighting its mission to improve financial access for underserved communities.

She adds the app focuses on helping workers who face challenges in saving money and sending funds home by making these financial processes easier and more accessible.



“While our net workers, our farm workers, live abroad when they send money, they can control all the expenses here. They can pay their utilities automatically. They can even control their family’s shopping from there. When they shop at the supermarket, they can make sure it stays within the budget, and things like that.”

Volavola highlights Fiji’s communal lifestyle as a key opportunity for group savings, allowing members to collectively manage finances.

She adds that each member can view transactions, check balances, download statements, and receive notifications.

