Solar startup secures boost

The iTaukei Trust Fund Board has awarded grants to 20 entrepreneurs today including Pita Tamani, Director of Electrifying Energy Monkey.

His company, established last year is focused on promoting sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

Electrifying Energy Monkey takes its name from the energetic and agile nature of monkeys, which Tamani believes embodies the company’s mission to develop innovative energy solutions.

The business aims to reduce Fiji’s reliance on hydroelectric power by expanding access to solar energy in rural, coastal and urban areas. Since its inception, Tamani’s company has grown.

Employing seven technicians and three administrative staff, the business is committed to providing energy solutions that address the environmental, social, and economic challenges posed by hydroelectricity.

Through resilient and eco-friendly solar energy alternatives, Tamani aims to contribute to a more sustainable energy sector in Fiji.

Tamani’s journey began as an electrician working for various electrical contracting firms.

Late last year, he took the bold step of starting his own company with a small amount of personal capital.

“I’ve assisted in the setting up of few solar companies in Fiji and this left me inspired because I found few gaps which I know I could assist in using my skills to advance the renewable energy sector.”

Since then, Electrifying Energy Monkey has expanded and with the grant from the iTaukei Trust Fund Business Ready Support Scheme, Tamani plans to import essential assets like solar panels, inverters and batteries from Australia and Europe to further develop his business.

The Business Ready Support Scheme, along with the Drua Innovation Small Grants Scheme was introduced by the iTaukei Trust Fund Board this year to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among traditional resource owners.

These initiatives are designed to encourage sustainable development and support entrepreneurs in building successful ventures.

Mereoni Buredrau, another grant recipient from Nadali, Tailevu is working to develop her family’s 25 acres of land into residential and commercial lots.

She highlighted the challenges that many iTaukei resource owners face in accessing funding to develop their land and businesses.

“I am encouraging Indigenous Fijians, please let us make use of our natural resources because now we have the government and other agencies who are willing to assist us with funds to develop our land especially.”

Buredrau expressed her appreciation for the support from the TTFB, which she said is helping resource owners maximize the potential of their assets.

The Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu commended the work of the TTFB and its partners including UNDP for creating a support ecosystem that not only provides financial grants but also helps minimize risks and ensure the long-term success of these ventures.

“It showcases innovation but reflects a standing commitment to inclusivity, resilience and most importantly, the well-being of our people especially the traditional resource holders.”

Vasu encouraged the entrepreneurs to make the most of the opportunity and expressed confidence that their ideas would lead to transformative outcomes with the backing of the iTaukei Trust Fund and its partners.