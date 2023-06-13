SODELPA youths attend international political campaigning seminar

Three youths from the Social Democratic Liberal Party are participating in the International Political Parties Campaigning Seminar held in Canberra, Australia.

General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says this seminar aims to equip participants with an in-depth understanding of effective leadership skills, political campaigning strategies, and election processes.

Takayawa asserts that the seminar holds paramount importance as it will provide invaluable knowledge and skills that align with the party’s objectives and future political campaigns.

Article continues after advertisement

The key focus areas of this intensive program include grasping the significance of crafting a compelling campaign narrative, mastering storytelling techniques to engage voters on an emotional level, and formulating campaign strategies that effectively address the prevailing political climate and crucial issues at hand.

Takayawa emphasizes that the insights and learnings gained from this seminar will be instrumental in developing a robust action plan for future political campaigns.

He adds that SODELPA intends to incorporate these refined campaign strategies to effectively address key issues while adapting to the ever-evolving political landscape.

The seminar, set to commence today, will run until the 18th of June.