SODELPA looks up to NFP: Gavoka

[Source: National Federation Party/ Facebook]

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says he always reminds his party members to look up to the National Federation Party.

The SODELPA leader made this remark at the NFP’s 60th anniversary yesterday.

In his address, Gavoka conveys SODELPA’s best wishes to the NFP, saying it admires the NFP for always being on course to create an enabling environment for all.

Article continues after advertisement

He says SODELPA, a young party, looks up to the NFP.

The SODELPA Leader says NFP leaders today are becoming the giants that Fiji needs.

He also stressed that SODELPA looks forward to continuing to work with the NFP in the coalition government now and beyond.