Six charged after 2.6 tonnes of cocaine bust in Vatia waters

Four foreign nationals and two men from Veisaru in Ba have been charged following the seizure of 2,630 parcels of cocaine during a coordinated drug raid in Vatia waters on 15 January 2026.

Police say the four Ecuadorian nationals each face charges of unlawful importation of illicit drugs, unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and unlawful entry into Fiji.

A 26-year-old man from Veisaru has been charged with unlawful importation of illicit drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and one count of serious assault, while a 39-year-old man from the same area faces charges of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and serious assault.

The operation followed months of intelligence gathering by the Fiji Police Force’s Serious Organised Crime and Intelligence Department, in close coordination with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

On the night of the raid, police intercepted a vehicle allegedly transporting bags of illicit drugs and later arrested the four foreign nationals on a boat near the Vatia wharf.

Forensic analysis confirmed the drugs were cocaine, weighing 2.64 tonnes, with an estimated street value of 780 million Australian dollars.

All six accused will be produced at the Tavua Magistrates Court on Thursday, 22 January 2026. Police say investigations are continuing, with more suspects in custody.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the operation highlights strong regional cooperation and real-time intelligence sharing in disrupting transnational drug networks.

