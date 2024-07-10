Site construction works boost hope in Nabavatu relocation plans

The villagers of Nabavatu in Dreketi, Macuata, are hopeful that construction and building work for the new relocation site will proceed soon.

Village Headman Moritikei Waqawaqa says civil works are progressing slowly at the new relocation site with assistance from all relevant government ministries in the North.

He says that the current plan is to construct 37 houses, which will be for the 37 families that are living in a temporary site, Savadrua, which belongs to the AOG church group.

“It has been a tough experience, with a lot of challenges, but we are thankful to the government. Recently, the Ministry of Waterways has started with drainage works after the successful upgrade of the roads, which will be followed by other essential services.”

Meanwhile, Divisional Planning Officer North, Setareki Dakuiboca, confirms that plans are in place for phase two, which is the construction and building of homes, to commence by the end of the year.

The Nabavatu relocation project will be completed in four phases with an estimated cost of $5.9 million.