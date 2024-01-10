Sir Graham interested in Fiji’s affordable housing project

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand Ratu Inoke Kubuabola met up with All Blacks World-Cup winning coach, Sir Graham Henry and his business partner Siliva Payn.

The meeting was held to discuss their interest in the Public-Private Partnership for Affordable Housing Project in Fiji.

The Government has earmarked sites in Davuilevu, Nepani, Wainibuku and Raiwaqa, and also in Tavakubu, Lautoka and Tavua to develop the first pilot project, which is expected to supply around 3,000 housing units.

Article continues after advertisement

These units will be climate resilient, green and Category 5 cyclone compliant structures.

Sir Graham and fellow All Blacks coaching legend Wayne Smith have been business partners with Payn who runs Anga’ofa Timber (NZ) Ltd.

They have invested in similar affordable housing projects in Tonga.

Kubuabola outlined some of the opportunities available for investors in ambitious affordable housing projects.

The coalition government plans to select a private developer for the project, so they can commence construction by the mid of this year.

The Fiji High Commission in Wellington, is pleased that Sir Graham, Smith and Payn, who have impressive credentials in sports and business are interested in the Government’s affordable housing project.

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad was in Auckland recently at the invitation of the New Zealand-Fiji Business Council to promote the affordable housing project to over 100 potential investors and contractors.