Fiji thrashes NZ, through to Cup semifinal

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team has qualified for the Singapore 7s semifinal after thrashing New Zealand 36-5 in their last pool match.

Fiji captain Sevuloni Mocenacagi led by example after scoring in the second minute with their brilliant support play.

NZ bounced back immediately through Cody Vai to narrow the scores 7-5.

Mocenacagi was in the picture again when he assisted in Fiji’s second try two minutes later with Joseva Talecolo increasing their lead to 12-5.

Fiji showcased great play of sevens rugby when Joji Nasova broke through for their third try for a 17-5 lead at half time.

Nasova got his second minutes into the second half while Filipe Sauturaga and Rauto Vakadranu got into the scoresheet to give Fiji a 36-5 win.



New Zealand tried all the tricks but could not break the Fijian defence as they could only score one try in the match.

Fiji will now face Argentina in the second semifinal at 6:56pm.

The first semifinal will see Kenya against Spain at 6:34pm.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will play Great Britain in the 5th Place Playoff.

The cup final will be at 11:41pm.

