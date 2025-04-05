Crusaders claim first-ever win on Fijian soil

[Source: Crusaders/ Facebook]

The Crusaders have made history in Suva, defeating the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 31-14 at the HFC Bank Stadium to register their first-ever win on Fijian soil in Super Rugby Pacific.

The visitors wasted no time asserting dominance, with halfback Noah Hotham crossing in just the third minute of play, followed by two more tries in the opening half from Antonio Shalfoon and Chay Fihaki.

Although only one conversion was successful, the Crusaders still headed into halftime with a commanding 17-0 lead, silencing a vocal home crowd.

The reigning Super Rugby champions resumed the second half with continued momentum.

Tries from Macca Springer in the 57th minute and Ione Moananu six minutes later stretched their lead to 31-0, capitalising on Drua errors and dominating at the breakdown.

The Fijian Drua, however, found their rhythm late in the match.

Isikeli Rabitu scored in the 66th minute, followed by a try from winger Etonia Waqa in the 69th, both successfully converted.

But it proved too little too late as the Crusaders tightened their defence to shut down any hopes of a comeback.

