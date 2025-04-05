Fijiana falls short against France

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team fell just short in a thrilling contest against a strong French side, losing 24-19 in their second pool match at the Singapore 7s.

France made a dominant start, with Alycia Christiaens scoring a brace in the opening half and successfully converting her first try.

France extended their lead to 17-0 before Fijiana found a response.

Verenaisi Ditavutu crossed over for Fiji just before halftime, putting her side on the scoreboard and cutting the deficit to 17-7 at the break.

Fijiana came out with renewed energy in the second half, with tries to Michell Seruvatu and Mere Vocevoce sparking hopes of a comeback. However, missed conversions proved costly.

Christiaens completed her hat-trick to seal the win for France, who held on under pressure in the final stages.

Meanwhile, Fijiana had a commanding opening match beating Ireland 26-12 in their first pool match.

