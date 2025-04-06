Missed opportunities biggest downfall for Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere believes that missed opportunities was their biggest downfall in their 31-14 loss to the Crusaders at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva yesterday.

Ikanivere believes they were able to create scoring opportunities, but did not finish the job on a handful of occasions.

He says the Crusaders proved to be the much better side, dominating al-most every aspect of the match.

[Source: Crusaders/ Facebook]

He also mentions that the visitors proved too strong at the breakdown and set-pieces.

“We we’re alright there, we just didn’t keep the ball as much as we wanted too. And a quality team like Crusaders, they just capitalize on it, we were out there, we were mentally present and wanted the win but like coach said, we didn’t keep the ball.”

He apologized to the fans for but not being able to walk away with the win, but thanked them for their continuous support throughout the season.

The Drua will head down to Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand next weekend, where they take on the Highlanders, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile in other Super Rugby matches, Moana PAsifika defeated Waratahs 45-28 and the Blues narrowly defeated Hurricanes 19-18.

