Fiji blank USA in dominant Singapore 7s opener

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side have started strong in their Singapore 7s campaign, defeating the United States of America 38-0 in a commanding performance that showcased their attacking flair and finishing class.

Joseva Talacolo opened the scoring with a well-taken try after slicing through the defence.

George Bose followed shortly after, adding Fiji’s second try as the side capitalised on early dominance. Both conversion attempts by Iowane Teba were unsuccessful.

Teba made up for it moments later with a try of his own, this time converting successfully to stretch Fiji’s lead before the break.

Tira Welagi added another just before halftime, with Filipe Sauturaga slotting the conversion to make it 24-0.

Fiji carried their momentum into the second half. Joji Nasova broke through to score the opening try of the second stanza and converted his own effort.

Viwa Naduvalo then sealed the win with Fiji’s sixth and final try, converted by Sakiusa Siqila.

The 38-0 shutout was a statement win for Fiji, who were clinical on attack and unyielding in defence, leaving the USA with no room to respond.

Fiji meets New Zealand next at 12.22 pm.

